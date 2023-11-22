Two streaking squads meet when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of five in a row.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 222nd.

The Boilermakers put up 82.4 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 65.4 the Golden Eagles give up.

Purdue has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.3 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (35.1%).

This season, Marquette has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.1% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 276th.

The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers allow.

When Marquette allows fewer than 82.4 points, it is 5-0.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue scored 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Boilermakers gave up 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in road games (64.3).

Looking at three-pointers, Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage in road games.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).

The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

At home, Marquette knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (34.8%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Marquette Upcoming Schedule