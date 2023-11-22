Will Sam Bennett score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

  • Bennett has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Bennett has no points on the power play.
  • Bennett averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 37 total goals (2.2 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

