Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 22?
Will Sam Bennett score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bennett stats and insights
- Bennett has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Bennett has no points on the power play.
- Bennett averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 37 total goals (2.2 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
