Will Sam Bennett score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

Bennett has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Bennett has no points on the power play.

Bennett averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 37 total goals (2.2 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

