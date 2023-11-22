Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Does a bet on Bennett interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Sam Bennett vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 8:17 on the ice per game.

In one of six games this season, Bennett has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In one of six games this year, Bennett has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Bennett has yet to post an assist through six games this year.

Bennett has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 37 total goals (2.2 per game).

The team's goal differential (+22) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 6 Games 11 1 Points 8 1 Goals 5 0 Assists 3

