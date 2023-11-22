Sam Bennett Game Preview: Panthers vs. Bruins - November 22
Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Does a bet on Bennett interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Sam Bennett vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Panthers vs Bruins Game Info
Bennett Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 8:17 on the ice per game.
- In one of six games this season, Bennett has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In one of six games this year, Bennett has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.
- Bennett has yet to post an assist through six games this year.
- Bennett has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.
Bennett Stats vs. the Bruins
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 37 total goals (2.2 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+22) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|6
|Games
|11
|1
|Points
|8
|1
|Goals
|5
|0
|Assists
|3
