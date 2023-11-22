On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Sam Reinhart going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

  • In 10 of 18 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in one game (five shots).
  • On the power play, Reinhart has accumulated five goals and two assists.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 25.5% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 37 total goals (2.2 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:48 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:03 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 18:51 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:44 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 19:02 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 21:03 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

