Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Looking to wager on Reinhart's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sam Reinhart vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 21:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In Reinhart's 18 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 13 of 18 games this year, Reinhart has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Reinhart has an assist in nine of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Reinhart's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 46.5% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +22 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 12 25 Points 12 13 Goals 8 12 Assists 4

