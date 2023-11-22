South Florida vs. Maine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The South Florida Bulls (2-1) take the court against the Maine Black Bears (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Florida vs. Maine matchup.
South Florida vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Maine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-9.5)
|135.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-8.5)
|135.5
|-420
|+310
South Florida vs. Maine Betting Trends (2022-23)
- South Florida covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of 19 Bulls games last season hit the over.
- Maine went 16-8-0 ATS last year.
- The Black Bears and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 24 times last year.
