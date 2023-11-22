For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Lorentz a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

  • Lorentz has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • Lorentz has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 37 total goals (2.2 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 9:45 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:22 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2 OT

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

