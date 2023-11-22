Will Steven Lorentz Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 22?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Lorentz a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Lorentz stats and insights
- Lorentz has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Lorentz has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 37 total goals (2.2 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Lorentz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|6:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|8:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|9:45
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|8:22
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
