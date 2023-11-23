ACC teams will be in action across two games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Kentucky Wildcats vs. NC State Wolfpack 3:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Creighton Bluejays 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 FloHoops

