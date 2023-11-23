Cowboys vs. Commanders: : Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are considered 11-point favorites when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) in an NFC East matchup on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The point total has been set at 48.5.
The Cowboys' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Commanders. Before the Commanders meet the Cowboys, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-11)
|48.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-10.5)
|48.5
|-590
|+430
Dallas vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights
- Dallas' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.
- As an 11-point favorite or greater, the Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1).
- Six of Dallas' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
- Against the spread, Washington is 5-5-1 this season.
- There have been six Washington games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.
