The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Butler Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-6.5) 139.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-6.5) 140.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic put together a 23-11-0 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of 19 Owls games last season went over the point total.
  • Butler compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 28 times last season.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Oddsmakers rate Florida Atlantic much higher (25th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (126th).
  • The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.