The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) play the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 77.8 39th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 65.3 46th 357th 27.4 Rebounds 35.9 13th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 274th 6.5 3pt Made 9.6 14th 211th 12.6 Assists 14.4 81st 113th 11.2 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

