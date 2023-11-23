The High Point Panthers (3-1) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (4-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

South Florida vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score 13.7 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulls give up (59.6).

High Point is 2-0 when it scores more than 59.6 points.

South Florida has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.

The Bulls average only 0.2 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Panthers allow (64.8).

South Florida has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

High Point has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

This year the Bulls are shooting 38.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Panthers give up.

The Panthers make 42.9% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Vittoria Blasigh: 17.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

17.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Emma Johansson: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 26.3 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 26.3 FG% Daniela Gonzalez: 6.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

South Florida Schedule