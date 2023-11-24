Can we expect Aaron Ekblad scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekblad 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 71 games last season, Ekblad scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

Ekblad tallied eight goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Ekblad's shooting percentage last season was 6.5%. He averaged 3.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Jets allowed 224 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Jets secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.