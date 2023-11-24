Will Aaron Ekblad Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 24?
Can we expect Aaron Ekblad scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekblad 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 12 of 71 games last season, Ekblad scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- Ekblad tallied eight goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- Ekblad's shooting percentage last season was 6.5%. He averaged 3.0 shots per game.
Jets 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Jets allowed 224 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Jets secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
