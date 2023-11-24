Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alachua County, Florida has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alachua County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Bartram Trail High School at Buchholz High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.