Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. light the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in six of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

Barkov has picked up three assists on the power play.

Barkov's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:41 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:23 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.