Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers will play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Does a bet on Barkov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 16:55 per game on the ice, is +14.

Barkov has a goal in six games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barkov has a point in 11 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points six times.

Barkov has an assist in 10 of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Barkov hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Barkov Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 3 17 Points 4 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 4

