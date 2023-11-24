The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) go up against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Arkansas is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 48th.

The Razorbacks put up 82.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow.

Arkansas is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 128th.

The Tar Heels score 11.7 more points per game (85) than the Razorbacks give up (73.3).

North Carolina has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arkansas fared better when playing at home last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game away from home.

In home games, the Razorbacks surrendered 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than away from home (73.4).

At home, Arkansas sunk 0.2 more treys per game (5.2) than in away games (5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (70.2).

The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, North Carolina sunk fewer triples on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32%) as well.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena 11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena 12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule