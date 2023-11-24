Looking at the schools in the Big Ten, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 13 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio State

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

11-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 37-3 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Michigan

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

11-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Big Ten: -200

-200 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 31-24 vs Maryland

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Ohio State

Ohio State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. Penn State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 27-6 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

4. Iowa

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

9-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 15-13 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

5. Maryland

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Michigan

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Rutgers

@ Rutgers Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

6. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 27-6 vs Penn State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Maryland

Maryland Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

7. Wisconsin

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Minnesota

@ Minnesota Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

8. Northwestern

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 23-15 vs Purdue

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Illinois

@ Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 24-17 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Iowa

Iowa Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

10. Minnesota

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-6 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: L 37-3 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

11. Illinois

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-6 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 15-13 vs Iowa

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Purdue

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-8

3-8 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 23-15 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Indiana

Indiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Michigan State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Indiana

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Penn State

Penn State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

14. Indiana

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Purdue

@ Purdue Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

