Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 24?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Montour score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Montour 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 16 of 80 games last season, Montour scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He posted three goals (plus 30 assists) on the power play.
- He posted a 6.6% shooting percentage, taking 3.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Jets shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.