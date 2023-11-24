The Florida Panthers, including Brandon Montour, will be in action Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Montour in that upcoming Panthers-Jets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Montour Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Montour averaged 23:32 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +9.

He had a goal in 16 of 80 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Montour had an assist in 42 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in 11 of them.

Montour's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Montour Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

