Braxton Berrios was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 12 game against the New York Jets (at 3:00 PM ET on Friday). If you're looking for Berrios' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Braxton Berrios and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 12, Berrios has 20 receptions for 194 yards -- 9.7 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for 11 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 25 occasions.

Keep an eye on Berrios' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Dolphins have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Tyreek Hill (LP/hand): 79 Rec; 1222 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Berrios 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 20 194 67 1 9.7

Berrios Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.