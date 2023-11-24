Will Braxton Berrios Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Braxton Berrios was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 12 game against the New York Jets (at 3:00 PM ET on Friday). If you're looking for Berrios' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 12, Berrios has 20 receptions for 194 yards -- 9.7 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for 11 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 25 occasions.
Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Dolphins have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Tyreek Hill (LP/hand): 79 Rec; 1222 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs
- Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Berrios 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|20
|194
|67
|1
|9.7
Berrios Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|2
|2
|33
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|6
|6
|43
|1
|Week 5
|Giants
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|3
|2
|8
|0
