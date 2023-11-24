In the Week 12 contest between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, will Braxton Berrios find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Berrios has 194 yards receiving on 20 receptions (25 targets), with one TD, averaging 21.6 yards per game.

In one of eight games this year, Berrios has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Braxton Berrios Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0

