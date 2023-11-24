This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Broward County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Western High School at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 24

3:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coconut Creek High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 24

6:50 PM ET on November 24 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Newman High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24

7:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Gibbons High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24

7:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palm Beach Central HS at Monarch High School