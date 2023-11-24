In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Carter Verhaeghe to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Verhaeghe stats and insights

Verhaeghe has scored in eight of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

On the power play, Verhaeghe has accumulated three goals and two assists.

Verhaeghe averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Verhaeghe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:28 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:26 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 17:09 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:44 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 15:56 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:23 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:29 Away L 5-2

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

