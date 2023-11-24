Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 24?
In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Carter Verhaeghe to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- Verhaeghe has scored in eight of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- On the power play, Verhaeghe has accumulated three goals and two assists.
- Verhaeghe averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|17:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:29
|Away
|L 5-2
Panthers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
