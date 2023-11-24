Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets play on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 18:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In eight of 19 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Verhaeghe has a point in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Verhaeghe has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Verhaeghe goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 3 15 Points 3 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.