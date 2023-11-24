Cedrick Wilson will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins meet the New York Jets in Week 12, on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Wilson has piled up 171 receiving yards (28.5 per game) and two receiving TDs, reeling in 12 balls on 19 targets.

Wilson vs. the Jets

Wilson vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 178.7 passing yards per game allowed by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Jets have totaled 12 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Jets' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Cedrick Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-111)

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Wilson has been targeted on 19 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (5.4% target share).

He has picked up nine yards per target (171 yards on 19 targets).

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (5.1% of his team's 39 offensive TDs).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

