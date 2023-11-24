In the Week 12 contest between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, will Cedrick Wilson get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has totaled 171 yards receiving (28.5 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 12 passes on 19 targets.

Wilson has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Bills 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Giants 4 4 52 0 Week 7 @Eagles 3 2 48 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 5 1 31 1 Week 11 Raiders 4 3 23 0

Rep Cedrick Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.