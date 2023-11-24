Chase Claypool was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. If you're looking for Claypool's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Claypool has been targeted 16 times and has five catches for 66 yards (13.2 per reception) and one TD.

Chase Claypool Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Braxton Berrios (FP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Tyreek Hill (LP/hand): 79 Rec; 1222 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Claypool 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 5 66 12 1 13.2

Claypool Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 8 3 36 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 4 1 15 0 Week 8 Patriots 2 1 15 0

