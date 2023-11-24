Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Clay County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Matanzas High School at Oakleaf HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
