Devon Achane was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 12 contest against the New York Jets starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. If you're trying to find Achane's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Achane has season stats which include 461 rushing yards on 39 carries (11.8 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 10 receptions on 12 targets for 71 yards.

Devon Achane Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other RB is on the injury list for the Dolphins.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM

Game Time: 3:00 PM

Achane 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 39 461 5 11.8 12 10 71 2

Achane Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Patriots 1 5 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Broncos 18 203 2 4 30 2 Week 4 @Bills 8 101 2 3 19 0 Week 5 Giants 11 151 1 1 14 0 Week 11 Raiders 1 1 0 1 4 0

