Will Devon Achane Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Devon Achane was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 12 contest against the New York Jets starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. If you're trying to find Achane's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Achane has season stats which include 461 rushing yards on 39 carries (11.8 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 10 receptions on 12 targets for 71 yards.
Devon Achane Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Dolphins.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM
Achane 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|39
|461
|5
|11.8
|12
|10
|71
|2
Achane Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|18
|203
|2
|4
|30
|2
|Week 4
|@Bills
|8
|101
|2
|3
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|11
|151
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
