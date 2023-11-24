Best bets are available as the New York Jets (4-6) enter a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

When is Dolphins vs. Jets?

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Dolphins taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (7.7 points). Lean towards taking the Jets.

The Dolphins have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 82.0%.

The Dolphins have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Miami has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -455 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, the Jets have won three out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +350 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+9.5)



New York (+9.5) The Dolphins are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Miami has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The Jets are 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) The two teams average a combined 5.0 more points per game (45.5) than this matchup's over/under of 40.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Dolphins games have gone over the point total on five of 10 occasions (50%).

The Jets have gone over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).

Tyreek Hill Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 78.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 1.7 0 122.2 9

Breece Hall Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 79.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 54.4 2 29.6 2

