New York (4-6) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Miami (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Dolphins are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 40.5 in the outing.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Dolphins clash with the Jets. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we outline below.

Dolphins vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Dolphins have been winning three times, have trailed four times, and have been tied three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Jets have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Miami's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Jets have won the second quarter two times, been outscored five times, and tied three times in 10 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Dolphins have won the third quarter six times, lost two times, and tied two times.

On offense, Miami is averaging 7.5 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.7 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

The Jets have been outscored in the third quarter five times and won five times in 10 games this season.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Dolphins have won the fourth quarter two times, lost five times, and been knotted up three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in that quarter.

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in six games.

Dolphins vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Dolphins have led after the first half in seven games (7-0 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in three games (0-3).

The Jets have led two times, have been behind seven times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Dolphins have won the second half in six games and have been outscored in the second half in four games.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.7 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.5 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Jets have won the second half in five games, and they've lost the second half in five games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.