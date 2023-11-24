A win by the Miami Dolphins over the New York Jets is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET (at MetLife Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 30.5 points per game. They rank 23rd on defense (23.8 points allowed per game). The Jets have not been getting things done offensively, ranking third-worst with 270.3 total yards per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 316.3 total yards per contest (11th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Dolphins vs Jets on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (+9.5) Over (40.5) Dolphins 26, Jets 19

Place your bets on the Dolphins-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dolphins Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Miami is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Dolphins have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Miami and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 40.5 points, 8.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Dolphins contests.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jets Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jets have a 21.1% chance to win.

New York is 4-5-1 ATS this year.

So far this year, three of New York's 10 games with a set number have hit the over.

Jets games average 39.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dolphins vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 30.5 23.8 38.8 17.4 22.2 30.2 New York 15.0 20.4 15.6 19.0 14.4 21.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.