Raheem Mostert will lead the Miami Dolphins into their battle versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +420

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +600

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyreek Hill - - 78.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 64.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 250.5 (-113) 4.5 (-113) - Jaylen Waddle - - 56.5 (-113) Cedrick Wilson - - 15.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Lazard - - 16.5 (-113) Tim Boyle 165.5 (-113) - - Dalvin Cook - 10.5 (-113) - Tyler Conklin - - 25.5 (-113) Breece Hall - 49.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) Garrett Wilson - - 51.5 (-113) Xavier Gipson - - 17.5 (-113)

