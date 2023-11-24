Dolphins vs. Jets Player Props & Odds – Week 12
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Raheem Mostert will lead the Miami Dolphins into their battle versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.
Check out the player props for the top performers in this matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets.
Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds
- Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +420
- Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
More Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|78.5 (-113)
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|250.5 (-113)
|4.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|Cedrick Wilson
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Allen Lazard
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Tim Boyle
|165.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Dalvin Cook
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Breece Hall
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|Xavier Gipson
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
