The Miami Dolphins' (7-3) injury report has 11 players listed ahead of a Friday, November 24 matchup with the New York Jets (4-6). It kicks at 3:00 PM at MetLife Stadium.

In their most recent outing, the Dolphins won 20-13 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last time out, the Jets were defeated by the Buffalo Bills 32-6.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Knee Questionable Tyreek Hill WR Hand Limited Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable Durham Smythe TE Ankle Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Robert Jones OL Knee Doubtful Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Questionable Lester Cotton Sr. OG Hip Questionable Austin Jackson OL Oblique Questionable Devon Achane RB Knee Questionable

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Garrett Wilson WR Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring Questionable Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Billy Turner OT Finger Questionable Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Doubtful Tony Adams S Finger Limited Participation In Practice Jermaine Johnson LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Sam Eguavoen LB Hip Questionable Jeremy Ruckert TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Hip Questionable Mekhi Becton OT Ankle Questionable

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins rank 12th in total defense this year (319.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 434 total yards per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by averaging 30.5 points per game. They rank 23rd on defense (23.8 points allowed per game).

The Dolphins rank 14th in pass defense this year (220.6 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 291 passing yards per game.

Miami sports the 10th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (99.2 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking second-best with 143 rushing yards per game.

The Dolphins have the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -4, forcing 12 turnovers (25th in NFL) while turning it over 16 times (20th in NFL).

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-9.5)

Dolphins (-9.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-500), Jets (+375)

Dolphins (-500), Jets (+375) Total: 40.5 points

