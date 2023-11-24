The New York Jets (4-6) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Dolphins Insights

The Dolphins score 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Jets surrender per matchup (20.4).

The Dolphins average 117.7 more yards per game (434) than the Jets give up per contest (316.3).

This season, Miami averages 143 rushing yards per game, just 5.4 more yards than New York allows per contest (137.6).

The Dolphins have 16 giveaways this season, while the Jets have 16 takeaways.

Dolphins Away Performance

The Dolphins score 22.2 points per game away from home (8.3 fewer than overall), and concede 30.2 in away games (6.4 more than overall).

The Dolphins pick up 370.8 yards per game in road games (63.2 fewer than overall), and concede 351.4 in away games (31.6 more than overall).

The Dolphins pick up fewer rushing yards on the road (103.8 per game) than they do overall (143), and concede more (123.4 per game) than overall (99.2).

On the road, the Dolphins successfully convert fewer third downs (34.6%) than overall (38.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (45.2%) than overall (35.9%).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 New England W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 at Kansas City L 21-14 NFL Network 11/19/2023 Las Vegas W 20-13 CBS 11/24/2023 at New York - Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 at Washington - FOX 12/11/2023 Tennessee - ESPN 12/17/2023 New York - CBS

