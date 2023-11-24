How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Jets (4-6) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Dolphins Insights
- The Dolphins score 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Jets surrender per matchup (20.4).
- The Dolphins average 117.7 more yards per game (434) than the Jets give up per contest (316.3).
- This season, Miami averages 143 rushing yards per game, just 5.4 more yards than New York allows per contest (137.6).
- The Dolphins have 16 giveaways this season, while the Jets have 16 takeaways.
Dolphins Away Performance
- The Dolphins score 22.2 points per game away from home (8.3 fewer than overall), and concede 30.2 in away games (6.4 more than overall).
- The Dolphins pick up 370.8 yards per game in road games (63.2 fewer than overall), and concede 351.4 in away games (31.6 more than overall).
- The Dolphins pick up fewer rushing yards on the road (103.8 per game) than they do overall (143), and concede more (123.4 per game) than overall (99.2).
- On the road, the Dolphins successfully convert fewer third downs (34.6%) than overall (38.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (45.2%) than overall (35.9%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dolphins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|New England
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 21-14
|NFL Network
|11/19/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 20-13
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|at New York
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/3/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.