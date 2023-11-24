The New York Jets (4-6) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. Miami is a 9.5-point favorite in the contest. For this game, an over/under of 40 has been set.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Dolphins as they prepare for this matchup against the Jets. The recent betting trends and insights for the Jets can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Dolphins.

Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-9.5) 40 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-9.5) 40.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Miami vs. New York Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Insights

Miami has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of Miami's 10 games with a set total.

New York has four wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

New York has seen three of its 10 games hit the over.

