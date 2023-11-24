The New York Jets (4-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

Dolphins vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 9.5 41 -500 +375

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

Miami has an average point total of 48.6 in their matchups this year, 7.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have won every time as moneyline favorites this year, going 6-0.

Miami has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter.

New York Jets

The Jets have combined with their opponent to score more than 41 points just twice this season.

New York's outings this season have a 39.5-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jets are 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Jets have won three out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

Dolphins vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 30.5 1 23.8 23 48.6 8 10 Jets 15 30 20.4 11 39.5 2 10

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

Miami has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In Miami's past three games, it has hit the over once.

In contests against teams in the same division, the Dolphins are scoring 25 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 30.5 points per game. Defensively, they are allowing 27.3 points per game in divisional contests compared to 23.8 points per game in all games.

The Dolphins have put up a total of 67 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 6.7 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by opponents by 54 total points (5.4 per game).

Jets

New York is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over its past three contests.

None of the Jets' past three games have gone over the total.

The Jets are scoring fewer points in divisional games (12.7 per game) than overall (15), and allowing more points in the division (21) than overall (20.4).

The Dolphins have scored a total of 67 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 6.7 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by opponents by 54 total points (5.4 per game).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.6 46.7 50.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.7 29 26.4 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 5-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 41.1 37.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.4 23 21.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 3-2-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-3 1-2

