Durham Smythe did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 12 contest against the New York Jets starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. Take a look at Smythe's stats on this page.

In the passing game, Smythe has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 168 yards on 17 receptions (9.9 per catch) and zero TDs.

Durham Smythe Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Braxton Berrios (FP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Tyreek Hill (LP/hand): 79 Rec; 1222 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 12 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM

Smythe 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 17 168 73 0 9.9

Smythe Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0

