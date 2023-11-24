Will Durham Smythe Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Durham Smythe did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 12 contest against the New York Jets starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. Take a look at Smythe's stats on this page.
Rep Durham Smythe and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Smythe has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 168 yards on 17 receptions (9.9 per catch) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Smythe's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Durham Smythe Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Braxton Berrios (FP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Tyreek Hill (LP/hand): 79 Rec; 1222 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs
- Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Colby Parkinson
- Click Here for Dareke Young
- Click Here for CeeDee Lamb
- Click Here for Geno Smith
- Click Here for Antonio Gibson
Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Smythe 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|22
|17
|168
|73
|0
|9.9
Smythe Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|7
|3
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|3
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|4
|4
|41
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|17
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.