In the Week 12 contest between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, will Durham Smythe find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Smythe has put up 168 yards (on 17 catches). He's been targeted 22 times, resulting in 24 yards per game.

Smythe, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Durham Smythe Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0

