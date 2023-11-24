Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Duval County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Potter's House Christian Academy at Godby High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 24

2:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stranahan High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 24

4:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Camden County High School at Bishop Kenny High School