Will Eetu Luostarinen Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 24?
Will Eetu Luostarinen find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Luostarinen stats and insights
- Luostarinen has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Luostarinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 5-2
Panthers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
