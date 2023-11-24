Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Rodrigues are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues' plus-minus this season, in 17:23 per game on the ice, is +10.

Rodrigues has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Rodrigues has a point in seven of 19 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Rodrigues has an assist in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Rodrigues' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 5 13 Points 7 3 Goals 3 10 Assists 4

