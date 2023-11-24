How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.9% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents knocked down.
- In games Florida Atlantic shot higher than 40.7% from the field, it went 25-2 overall.
- The Aggies ranked 54th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.
- Last year, the Owls put up 11.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
- When Florida Atlantic put up more than 66.5 points last season, it went 26-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
- The Owls allowed 64.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.5 in road games.
- Florida Atlantic made 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.