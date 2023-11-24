The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This matchup is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies ranked 54th.

Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls scored were 11.3 more points than the Aggies allowed (66.5).

Florida Atlantic went 26-3 last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida Atlantic played better in home games last year, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in road games.

The Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).

In home games, Florida Atlantic drained 0.5 more threes per game (10.4) than away from home (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in away games (38%).

