The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot at a 46.6% clip from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
  • Last season, Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.7% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.
  • The Owls put up 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
  • When it scored more than 66.5 points last season, Florida Atlantic went 26-3.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game last season, 6.2 more than it averaged away (75.9).
  • At home, the Owls allowed 64.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 67.5.
  • At home, Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than on the road (38.0%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

