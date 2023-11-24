Friday's contest at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has the Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) going head to head against the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) at 11:00 AM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 victory for Texas A&M, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas A&M projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Florida Atlantic. The over/under has been set at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Line: Texas A&M -4.5

Texas A&M -4.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas A&M -200, Florida Atlantic +165

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 76, Florida Atlantic 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M

Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-4.5)



Texas A&M (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

Florida Atlantic ranked 39th in the nation last season with 77.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 46th with 65.3 points allowed per game.

The Owls ranked 13th-best in the nation by grabbing 35.9 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 106th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Last season Florida Atlantic ranked 81st in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.4 per game.

The Owls averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Owls ranked top-25 last season in three-point shooting, 14th-best in college basketball with 9.6 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 53rd with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Florida Atlantic ranked 100th in the country with 6.6 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th with a 32.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Florida Atlantic last year, 56% of them were two-pointers (65.4% of the team's made baskets) and 44% were from beyond the arc (34.6%).

