Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida Atlantic Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)
- Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Goldin: 16 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Davis: 11.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Martin: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boyd: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|46th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|71st
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.