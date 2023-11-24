The No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Florida Gators (4-1), winners of three straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Florida is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gators rank seventh.

The Gators score 16 more points per game (85.4) than the Bears allow (69.4).

Florida has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida scored 75.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.9.

At home, the Gators allowed 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.9.

Beyond the arc, Florida drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (25.7%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

