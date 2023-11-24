The Baylor Bears (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Florida Gators (4-1), who have won three straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Florida matchup.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-3.5) 157.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Baylor (-3.5) 156.5 -150 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • Florida has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Baylor has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Bears' four games have gone over the point total.

Florida Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • The implied probability of Florida winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.